Teenager injured in Limerick crash dies in hospital

An 18-year-old woman seriously injured in a crash on Friday, has died in hospital.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on the N21 at Wards Cross on the Limerick side of Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick at about 7.40pm on Friday.

A 19-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving was involved in a collision with a truck. The 18-year-old woman was seriously injured.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Limerick. The female passenger was taken to University Hospital Limerick with injuries described as critical. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.