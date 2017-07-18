Teenager dies swimming in Shannon river

A 17-year-old boy has died in a suspected drowning in the Shannon river.

The tragedy happened after the boy got into difficulties while swimming at a marina in Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon at around 5pm this evening.

Gardaí, emergency services and members of local sub aqua clubs helped to recover the boy from the water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Roscommon Hospital.