Teenager charged with Christmas Day murder of nurse in Antrim

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the Christmas Day murder of a nurse at a house in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

Jayne Toal Reat, a 43-year-old nurse at Craigavon Area Hospital, died after an incident at a house in Mornington on December 25.

The man also faces two counts of attempted murder after another woman and a man were injured in the same incident.

The PSNI said he is due to appear before Craigavon Court on Friday December 29.

TJayne Toal Reat (43) and her daughter Charlotte Reat (21).

