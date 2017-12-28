Teenager charged with Christmas Day murder of nurse in Antrim

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the Christmas Day murder of a nurse at a house in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

Jayne Toal Reat, a 43-year-old nurse at Craigavon Area Hospital, died after an incident at a house in Mornington on December 25.

The man also faces two counts of attempted murder after another woman and a man were injured in the same incident.

The PSNI said he is due to appear before Craigavon Court on Friday December 29.