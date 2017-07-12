Teenage tourists beaten and robbed in Cork

Two 16-year-old Italian boys were attacked and robbed in Ballincollig within hours of arriving in Ireland for a holiday, writes Laim Heylin.

That was the evidence given yesterday at Cork District Court when two Cork men appeared on counts of robbery.

One of the visiting Italians was left with a cut over his eye after he was struck with an implement and he had to receive five stitches.

The other boy was also assaulted and he had his €600 iPhone stolen from him.

Detective Garda Donal Casey said this happened within hours of the visitors’ arrival in Ireland.

“The two 16-year-old Italian students were attacked, beaten and kicked during the assault,” Det Garda Casey said.

Luke Coughlan and David Manning, with addresses at Classes Lake, were arrested and brought before Cork District Court yesterday afternoon on charges in relation to the alleged incident.

Luke Coughlan, aged 22, from 35 Chestnut Grove, Classes Lake, Ovens, Co Cork, is charged with assault causing harm to one boy, assaulting the other boy and stealing this second boy’s iPhone. David Manning, 24, 27 Berryfield, Classes Lake, faces the same three offences.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Coughlan in custody until July 18.

Manning was remanded on bail until the same date.

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner