Teenage sweethearts killed in Limerick head-on collision

By David Raleigh

Funeral arrangements are being prepared for teenage sweethearts Gary Kelly and Delia Keary after they both lost their lives following a head-on crash last Friday.

Mr Kelly, who was 19 and from Gort Road, Ennis, died instantly when the 4x4 he was driving was in collision with a truck on the N21 Limerick Tralee Road, a short distance from Abbeyfeale.

His girlfriend, Ms Keary, who was 18, was a front-seat passenger in the jeep and was critically injured in the crash. Gardaí confirmed this afternoon that she has now died at University Hospital Limerick.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Delia Keary and Gary Kelly

Mr Kelly is survived by his mother and father Kim and Shane, and brothers Dylan and Ross.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised for both victims.

Friends of the tragic young couple paid tribute to them online.

One friend described Mr Kelly as someone who brought "positivity and love when it was most needed" and "a pat on the back or a hug when nothing else could help".

"You will live on in all those who loved you. Until we see each other next we will mourn your passing each day."

Another pal described Gary and Delia as a "wonderful" couple.

"I'm so grateful to have had you in my life for as long as you were here, and I hope you rest in peace. With all my love x".

Another friend posted: "Rest in peace Gary Kelly my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time, god took you too soon you still had your whole life to live but he gained a beautiful soul who was always smiling."

Prior to her passing, friends of Ms Keary had prayed she would recover from her critical injuries.

"Get better soon Delia Keary everyone who knows your beautiful smile and personality is praying and hoping for you to make a full recovery, keep fighting! xx," another friend had said.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650; the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, another Clare native who lost his life in a road traffic collision in Dublin last Friday, was laid to rest Sunday.

Paul Hannon, aged in his 40s, was cycling on Patrick Street when his bike was in a collision with a car.

The Parteen native who was working as a solicitor with the Central Bank, is survived by parents John and Florence, and nine siblings.

His funeral mass took place in St Patrick’s Church, Parteen followed by burial in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.