Teenage pedestrian in critical condition following road collision in Dublin

Gardaí in Santry are investigating a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Drumcondra, Dublin 9 early this morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 4.10am on the Drumcondra Rd upper between the junctions of Griffith Ave and Homefarm Rd between a male pedestrian and a car.

The 19-year-old male pedestrian was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to the Mater hospital where his injuries are described as critical.

The male driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed in both directions to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination.

The road has since fully re-opened.

Witness to the collision are asked to contact the Gardaí in Santry on 01 6664000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.