Teenage girl settles with Facebook over nude-photo posts

A teenage girl has settled with Facebook over nude photos of her posted on the site.

The 14-year-old had alleged that a man obtained the images by blackmailing her and then shared them on a "shame" page repeatedly.

She sued the social media giant and the man in the Belfast High Court.

Senior law lecturer at Trinity College Dublin, Eoin O'Dell, says Facebook will not always be forced to pay.

"Where a platform hosts material, it isn't liable in damages unless it has noticed that that material is unlawful," he said.

"For so long as that remains the basic position, very little is going to change."

- Digital desk