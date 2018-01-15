Teenage girl rescued from River Fergus in Co Clare by two passers-by

A teenage girl is recovering in hospital after she was rescued by two passers-by from a river in Co Clare, writes Pat Flynn.

The schoolgirl is understood to have entered the River Fergus in Ennis at around 3.00pm. The river was high and fast-flowing at the time.

Two men, who were walking by the Maid of Erin, raised the alarm and quickly located a life-ring which they tossed to the drowning girl.

After she grabbed the lifebuoy, the men made their way along the riverbank and pulled the girl ashore at a nearby slipway.

Two units of Ennis Fire Service, including members of their specialist Swift Water Rescue unit, raced to the scene along with Gardaí, an ambulance and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene they found the girl and her rescuers about 300 metres downriver from where she entered the water.

The teenager was taken into care by HSE ambulance paramedics who assessed her at the scene before taking her to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

It is understood she’s being treated for mild hypothermia.