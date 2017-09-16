Teenage girl missing from Dublin

Gardaí are looking for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from her home in Donabate, Co. Dublin.

13-year-old Sara Lazurca was last seen at her home on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m.

She is described as being 5ft in height, with brown eyes and long dark hair.

Sara was spotted on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in Barnwall Estate, Swords and was wearing beige leggings, dark slim fitted padded jacket and black Nike runners.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who can assist in locating her to contact them at Swords Garda Station on 01 6664700, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.