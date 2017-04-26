Teenage girl missing from Cork city believed to be in northside of Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in finding Courtney Buckley, 16, who is missing from Mayfield in Cork.

Courtney was last seen on April 24 in Kileen Place, Mayfield.

She is 6ft tall with brown hair, brown eyes and has a birth mark above her lip.

When last seen she was wearing a black Adidas tacksuit.

Although Courtney has brown hair she normally wears a black wig.

Gardaí believe that Courtney may be in the northside area of Dublin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.