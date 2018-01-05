Teenage girl accused of breaking garda's glasses

A 15-year-old Dublin girl is facing trial accused of attacking a garda and breaking his glasses.

The teen, who cannot be named because she is a minor, has pleaded not guilty to assault causing harm to the officer and criminal damage to his glasses, as well as a charge for obstruction in connection with an alleged incident in Baldoyle in north Dublin on a date in February last year.

She was excused from attending the Dublin Children’s Court where the case listed to confirm her Jan. 29 trial date.

Judge Gerry Jones ordered that it would proceed then.

The girl had attended court at an earlier stage.

She had no response when the assault and obstruction charges were put to her but after the criminal damage charge she was cautioned and replied, “I didn’t break any fucking glasses”.