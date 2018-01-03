Teenage boy attacked by three masked men in garage forecourt

A teenage boy is recovering in hospital after he was attacked by three masked men in a garage forecourt in Co Clare this evening, writes Patrick Flynn.

The boy is understood to have been struck at least once with what is believed to have been a slash hook.

The incident happened at around 5.00pm at a filling station on the Kilrush road in Ennis.

It is understood the 15-year-old was travelling in a car with his mother when they stopped at the garage for petrol.

While the teenager was filling the car, he was attacked by three men wearing balaclavas.

The car’s back window was smashed while the front windshield was also damaged.

It’s understood his mother was unharmed.

Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Gardaí arrived at the scene within minutes while the teenager was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The damaged car was also removed from the scene for a technical examination.

Gardaí from Ennis are investigating the incident and are expected to view CCTV footage in an effort to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Investigating officers are also understood to be following a definite line of inquiry but have asked anyone who was in the area of Ashline/Kilrush Road around the time of the incident to contact them at Ennis station on 065 6848100.