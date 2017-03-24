Teen killed and another critical after crash outside Abbeyfeale

Gardai have appealed for witnesses following the death of 19-year-old man in a road traffic collision tonight, writes David Raleigh.

The young man was driving a jeep which was in a collision with a truck, around 6.30pm, on a stretch of the N21 Limerick to Tralee Road, about 2km outside Abbeyfeale.

An 18-year old woman who was also travelling in the jeep is in a critical condition at University Hospital Limerick.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured gardai said.

Gardai have closed the road pending a detailed technical examination at the scene by a garda forensic collision inspector.

A garda spokesman said they expected the road would remain closed overnight.

Gardai and three fire units attached to Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale remain at the scene.

Diversions have been put in place via Devon Cross and Athea.

Gardai at Newcastle West have appealed for witnesses.