Teen airlifted to hospital with head injuries after boating accident off Cork

By Eoin English

A teenager has been airlifted to hospital after suffering head injuries in a boating accident off the coast of Cork.

The alarm was raised around 11.25am today when the boy, 14, was injured while on board a sailing boat off Schull, in West Cork.

It is understood that a boom may have swung across the deck of the boat and struck the boy in the head.

A National Ambulance Service ambulance rushed to the scene where an advanced paramedic treated the boy on shore.

However, the boy's condition deteriorated and medics were so concerned that a decision was made to airlift him to hospital as quickly as possible.

Valentia Coast Guard, which coordinated the operation, said the Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopter, which is closer, was already tasked on a medevac on Inis Mór, the Aran Islands, so Waterford-based Rescue 117 was tasked.

The casualty was transported from Schull by ambulance to Skibbereen where members of the Toe Head coast guard unit prepared a landing zone for the helicopter at the town's rugby pitch.

It landed on site just after 12.20pm.

Meanwhile in Cork, because Cork University Hospital (CUH) doesn't have a dedicated helipad, members of Crosshaven coast guard unit prepared a landing zone at Bishopstown GAA club.

The helicopter landed on site there at 12.47pm from where the teenager was transported by ambulance to CUH, arriving just before 1pm.

His condition had improved at that stage.