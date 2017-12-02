Technology-based solutions could prevent hard border

The former head of the European Commission Customs unit says technology-based solutions could prevent a hard border at the North.

However, Michael Lux says even that possibility would require some border checks.

It comes as Prime Minister Theresa May has been given until Monday to come up with a solution.

Michael Lux says checks would not be needed on all border crossings.

"It implies, for example, that you need at least two lanes in each direction so that those who fulfil the conditions can pass through without controls and those that do not fulfil the conditions, they have to stop," Mr Lux explained.

"It means at least four lanes at every border crossing which is policed."