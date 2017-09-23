Technical teams making progress restoring gas supply to West of Ireland

Technical teams are working to restore gas supply to the remaining areas affected by this week's fault at the Corrib Gas Refinery.

An error allowed gas to enter supplies, without the odour which is normally added for safety reasons.

Around 10,000 homes in Galway and Mayo were affected.

"Last night, we were able to check and make sure that there were no pockets of unodourised gas in the Galway/Salthill/Oronmore and Claregalway areas and we'll also bring customers back on there," said Gas Networks Ireland safety manager Owen Wilson.

"And what we'll be doing over the weekend now is working our way north."