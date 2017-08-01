Tech company Global Shares announces 64 new jobs

A total of 64 new jobs are being announced for Ireland this morning.

Tech company Global Shares will be creating the positions "primarily" at their base in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

The new positions, some of which are supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation through Enterprise Ireland, are across many areas of the business – IT, financial, multi-lingual share plan analysts, service desk, trading & legal.

Recruitment will begin immediately with all positions to be filled over the next 24 months.

Mark Purcell, director of client solutions, Global Shares, West Cork Business & Technology Park, Clonakilty. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Tim Houstoun, CEO, Global Shares said: "We have experienced stellar growth across every aspect of our business over the past two years and additionally became MiFID & FINRA regulated, meaning we can now offer clients a complete one-stop solution to manage every aspect of their employee share plan.

"We are at a key point in our growth cycle and have undertaken significant restructuring in recent months to meet the changing needs of our business.

"This growth has led to the launch of a significant recruitment drive for high-skilled roles and we look forward to receiving applications from those who wish to be part of an exciting and cutting-edge global company."

Minister of State for Financial Services and Insurance Michael D’Arcy, said: "Over the last three years, Global Shares has achieved phenomenal global sales success, illustrating the potential of Ireland’s financial services sector to create high value, sustainable employment which is of such importance to local communities across the country.

"An overarching objective of the Government’s IFS 2020 Strategy is to strengthen our indigenous Fintech sector as a source of high-value job creation.

"Approximately one-quarter of 2017 actions target this area. Global Shares is a great example of Enterprise Ireland’s policy of strategic investment, and today’s announcement is proof that an Irish company can compete and succeed on the global stage."