Tears for young mother with 'heart of gold' found dead in Cork City

The young woman found dead in a squat in Cork city yesterday was described by friends as a mum with a heart of gold.

Gardaí were today continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body yesterday morning.

Amy McCarthy, aged 22, from Greenmount was discovered in the upper floors of a disused office building on Sheare's Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí at the Bridewell said they are keeping an open mind in terms of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

State pathologist Dr Margot Bolster was due to carry out a post mortem examination this morning.

Detailed toxicology tests were also due to take place, with gardaí yesterday stressing that the results of these tests will determine the course of their investigation.

Heartbroken friends took to social media yesterday to pay tribute to the young mum.

One wrote, "RIP Amy. You had a heart of gold."

Another posted, "Can't believe it what a shock and a cruel world. A good friend. RIP Amy McCarthy. You'll be sadly missed."

Another friend said, "RIP Amy McCarthy. You were so young and left behind a beautiful boy. It's a cruel world."

Gardaí believe that they have established a detailed timeline for the hours before the woman's death.

They have taken preliminary statements from a number of those believed to be present during this time.

It is understood that Amy entered the building, a disused office near the Mercy University Hospital, on Saturday evening along with a number of other people.

One of these individuals discovered Amy in an upstairs room in the early hours of Sunday morning and was unable to rouse her.

This individual raised the alarm.

Paramedics, responding to the emergency call, attended to Amy at the scene but were unable to revive her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene before her body was moved to the Mercy University Hospital.

The scene was sealed off immediately for a full forensic examination.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau examined the scene yesterday, while a full post mortem examination and toxicology tests were due to be conducted this morning.

Members of an Garda Síochána are due to carry out door-to-door inquiries over the coming days, while a number of businesses in the area are also due to have their CCTV footage examined.

They are appealing to anyone who may have information or have been in the Sheare's Street area on Saturday night to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 021-4943330.

This article first appeared in the

Evening Echo.