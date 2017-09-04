Teachers' union backs campaign demanding more supports for homeless children

Homelessness is having a significant impact on children’s schooling, the Education Minister has been warned today.

Around 1,800 homeless children are going back to school this month, and are being heavily impacted by the lack of a proper home.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and Focus Ireland are calling on the public to contact the Minister with their concerns.

Teachers say children are struggling in class due to poor sleep, poor nutrition and no place to do their homework.

Children living in emergency accommodation live in cramped spaces, can struggle with the stigma of being homeless, and often have to travel further to school,

A new campaign by Focus Ireland, backed by the largest teachers’ union, the INTO, is calling on the Housing Minister to help homeless schoolchildren with extra education supports.

Focus Ireland said that international research shows that being homeless not only impacts on a child day-to-day, but can affect their whole education.