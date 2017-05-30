Teachers to protest pay at rally outside Leinster House

Primary school teachers are taking to the streets of Dublin today for a pay protest.

INTO members from Dublin will hold a rally outside Leinster House this afternoon, calling for an end to lower pay scales for new teachers.

As the National pay talks continue, the union said the reasons for austerity-era pay cuts no longer exist.

Pat Crowe from the INTO executive believes lower pay for young teachers could lead to a brain drain in Dublin schools.

“I was talking to a principle recently who was hoping to retain a teacher who had done very well in a Deis Band 1 school in the inner city. But she wasn’t sure if she could take another temporary contract in that school because she wasn’t sure she would be able to pay the rent in Dublin.”