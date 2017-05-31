Teacher who cycled with no lights or helmet from centre of Dublin to Drimnagh loses case over accident

A teacher who was injured in a collision between his unlit electric bicycle and a car has lost his High Court action for damages, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

Peter Duffy (aged 59), from Drimnagh, Dublin, sued Patrick Lyons (aged 42), Dolphin's Barn, Dublin, over the accident in Crumlin on the night of September 8, 2014.

The court heard Mr Duffy, who is a qualified schoolteacher who also teaches yoga and works as an actor, had been making a right turn on his electric bike from the Crumlin Road on to Rafter's Road as Mr Lyons car approached the junction on front of him.

He accepted that he did not have lights on the bike, nor was he wearing a helmet, but he was wearing a hi-vis vest and had reflectors on the bike. It was around 9.15pm.

He said he felt that he had plenty of time to make the turn.

Mr Lyons told the court Mr Duffy came out in front of him from between two cars. He had no time to react and when he hit the brakes, the car skidded and hit the rear wheel of the bike.

File photo.

The court heard Mr Duffy suffered lacerations and abrasions to his skull and face, soft tissue injury to his left shoulder and two fractures to his left ankle.

Dismissing his case, Mr Justice Anthony Barr was satisfied Mr Lyons had no chance to avoid hitting Mr Duffy.

He also commented that, as a grown man, he was "highly negligent" to cycle from the city centre to Drimnagh without any lights on his bike.

He was also negligent in failing to wear a helmet, he said.