TDs to have earlier start when Dáil returns in September
TDs will soon have to heed Leo Varadkar's call to get up early in the morning.
Deputies will face an earlier start time for debates on Government legislation when it returns in September.
They will now begin debating at 10.30am on Wednesdays and Thursdays instead of the previous noon start, according to the Irish Times.
It adds an extra three hours of Dáil debate time a week.
