TDs opposing new drink driving laws 'insulting' anyone who lost a loved one on the road, says campaigner

TDs who oppose new drink driving laws are insulting anyone who has lost a loved one on the road, according to a leading campaigner.

Ms Treacy lost her son after a crash in 2014, and was today appointed to the board of the Road Safety Authority.

Some TDs have been vocal in their opposition to a new bill, that would see anyone caught drink driving immediately lose their licence.

But Gillian Treacy says the new law will save lives.

She said: "I think any TD that’s holding this back, as Minister Ross said, it’s putting other peoples lives in danger.

"We need to eradicate these dangerous drivers off the road, and anyone that goes against this bill is an insult to my little son Ciarán and any other family that has lost a loved one through the actions of a drink driver."