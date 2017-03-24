TD told to remove Daffodil Day pin in Dáil claims dresscode is unfairly enforced

A TD told to remove a Daffodil Day pin in the Dáil wants the Leinster House dresscode to be more fairly enforced.

Mattie McGrath was asked by ushers to take off the flower, supporting the Irish Cancer Society, as political symbols are prohibited under house rules.

Mr McGrath removed the badge but maintains it was apolitical and he should have been allowed keep it.

He also claims there are some politicians getting away with far more.

"The anti-austerity group, they wore - I think seven of them - they went in with, obviously they had jackets on going in and when they got inside they took them off and they had - big across the chest - they had repeal the 8th."