TD says he doesn't believe a person is a danger on the road after three drinks

Update 10:06am: An opponent of moves to increase penalties for drink driving has said he would be happy to get into a plane, being flown by someone with three glasses beer.

Danny Healy Rae's comments come as the Cabinet meets to discuss the prospect of giving TDs a free vote on the issue.

Shane Ross insists his zero-tolerance proposals for anyone driving over the limit will save lives.

But Danny Healy Rae insists he has never seen anyone whose ability to drive is affected by three glasses of beer.

"I don't believe and until the day I die, I don't believe that anyone that has had two or three glasses, a pint and a half that they are a liability or a danger on the road," he said.

Earlier: Controversial changes to the law on drink-driving are due to be discussed at Cabinet this morning.

The proposed legislation would see the introduction of an automatic three-month ban for drivers over the alcohol limit.

Currently, first-time offenders are not necessarily disqualified and can pay a fine and get three penalty points.

Last night, Transport Minister Shane Ross confirmed that he would push for a free vote on the measures which have been labeled 'anti-rural' by some TDs.

The legislation will come before the Oireachtas in the Autumn.

When introducing it in February, Minister Ross said: "What I am proposing is that the existing provision allowing people to get penalty points rather than a disqualification for drink driving sends the wrong message and should go.

"Instead of three penalty points, such drivers will get a three-month disqualification. This is quite proportionate.

"Drink-driving is serious, and potentially fatal. Even a small amount of alcohol can impair people’s reactions, and that cannot be tolerated when people are behind the wheel of a car."