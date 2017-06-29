TD Paul Murphy cleared in Jobstown trial, says evidence against him was 'rubbish'

Paul Murphy, who was today cleared of falsely imprisoning former Tánaiste Joan Burton duringthe Jobstown water charge protest has branded the evidence against him "rubbish".

Solidarity TD Murphy and five others were found by a jury not guilty of restricting the personal liberty of Joan Burton and her then assistant Karen O'Connell on November 15 2014, at Fortunestown Road in Jobstown, Dublin.

The trial at Dublin's Circuit Criminal Court lasted for eight weeks.

Speaking immediately after being cleared, Mr Murphy said files sent by the gardaí to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case were "rubbish".

"You saw Garda witness after Garda witness have their testimony shredded by our defence counsel," he said.

Paul Murphy gives his reaction to the verdict today. Picture: Courtpix

Mr Murphy added: "In the course of the next 24 hours we will have more to say about the implications of this trial for the political establishment and for the development of a left challenge as well as the role of the Gardaí in this process."

Mr Murphy, two Solidarity county councillors and three other men had all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Former Labour leader Ms Burton was heckled by protesters opposed to households being charged for water as she left an event in Jobstown almost three years ago.

Along with Ms O'Connell, she was placed in a Garda car which was subsequently surrounded by protesters for a number of hours.

Independent TD (MP) Joan Collins said the verdict was a victory for the ability to peacefully protest.

"The role of the Gardaí again comes under scrutiny in this State given their actions in the policing on the day, investigation and trial," she said.

The Labour Party issued a statement saying it noted the verdict of the jury.

"The investigation of any criminal matter, and the conduct of any associated prosecution, is decided by An Garda Siochana and the law officers of the State who operate with complete independence from the political system," it said.

"As we have been all along, the Labour Party remains resolutely focused on our central tasks of holding the Government to account, and campaigning for decency, justice and equality in society."