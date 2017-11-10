Taxi Federation slams new cab-sharing service, saying its risky for passengers

The Irish Taxi Federation has slammed MyTaxi's new cab-sharing service.

The German company has announced plans to introduce a system where users can share rides and split the fare.

The system has already been trialled in Warsaw and MyTaxi hope to roll it out across Europe in 2018.

President of The Irish Taxi Federation Joe Heron said the move will not be welcomed by drivers.

He said: "There is no need for it, and it presents certain dangers. For example - you don’t know what might arise between three people who don’t know each other, and the taxi driver would be the person responsible for the safety of those passengers."