Taxi fares to go up as National Transport Authority green lights hikes

Taxi fares are set to rise next year.

The National Transport Authority has confirmed average increases of 3.2% from next February.

The initial charge for passengers during daytime will go up from €3.60 to €3.80.

The night time and premium rate per kilometre will rise by 5c to €1.45.

The National Private Hire and Taxi Association had called for increases to cover spiralling insurance costs.

