Taxi drivers unhappy with 3% fare increase

The Irish Taxi Drivers' Federation says a proposed 3% increase in taxi fares does not go far enough.

The proposal from the National Transport Authority Review goes to public consultation today, which allows everyone to have their say on how the increase might affect them.

But Irish Taxi Drivers' Federation President Joe Heron says the review only looked at increased operating costs for taxis between 2014 and 2016 and is already out of date.

"It will be two years before the next review," he said.

"We were asked if we would take this 3%, or reject it and wait and have another review next year.

"Now if there was another review done next year, it would be 2019 before that would be passed, so it is vital that we take this, even though it's probably slightly less than half of what we need to keep in line."