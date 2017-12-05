'Tap the Refund' appeal urges people to donate water charge refunds to Africa

A retired teacher in Sligo is urging people to donate their water charge refunds to drought based projects in Africa.

Michael Clarke, also chairman of the local Group Water Scheme in Enniscrone, is asking anyone who can afford to donate all or part of their refunds to consider giving it to a Trócaire project in Zimbabwe.

The 'Tap the Refund' appeal supports the project which will provide clean water to 1,500 families by drilling boreholes, constructing a dam and abstracting water from river beds.

According to Trócaire, the total cost of changing the lives of 1500 families in southern Zimbabwe is €160,000.

“We are privileged to live in a country where the state can afford to provide water to everyone and where everyone has a voice but sadly others are not so fortunate," said Michael Clarke.

"By donating the water charges refund to a water-based project in Africa, we will be making a huge contribution to the lives of thousands in Southern Zimbabwe.

"It is understandable that not everyone can afford or will want to donate all of the €200 or €300 refund, but by donating the €100 conservation grant, which householders already received in 2015, then everybody would be getting their full refund of charges and also making a huge contribution to helping families in this region of Southern Zimbabwe.”

Donations can be made by phoning Trócaire on 1850 408 408 or 01 6293333 or by logging on to: www.trocaire.org.

Donations by cheque made payable to Trócaire Water Fund can be posted to Trócaire Water Fund, FREEPOST, Maynooth, County Kidare.