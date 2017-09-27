Taoiseach’s claims to a Republic of Opportunity are a sham: Mary Lou McDonald

The Taoiseach’s talk of a Republic of Opportunity is sham and Ireland is in reality a Republic of Opportunism for bankers, according to Sinn Féin deputy leader, Mary Lou McDonald.

Ms McDonald made the suggestion during heated exchanges in the Dail where she hit out at the government after it emerged AIB won’t pay tax on its profits for over 20 years.

It emerged today that the bank will be able to offset losses from the recession against future profits.

Speaking in the Dail Ms McDonald said: "You are prepared to tolerate people sleeping in doorways, sick and going without treatment. Your talk of a Republic of Opportunity is once again exposed as a sham.

"It is in reality a Republic of Opportunism where your goverment dances to the tune of opportunistic bankers."