Taoiseach will publish all research from new Strategic Communications Unit

The Taoiseach has committed to publish all research the government commissions through a new Strategic Communications Unit.

The opposition has been focusing on a tender for tracking polls for the new unit which will spend €130,000 per year.

The unit has been labelled a "vanity propoganda project" by Labour leader Brendan Howlin.

Leo Varadkar has told the Dail he has no issue with the data being made public.

"I'm not sure we're actually doing polls but certainly the Strategic Communications Unit is going to do some research. I have no difficulty at all in those being published," he said.

"This is something that the last Government, previous Governments have done in the past. It's not a major change," Mr Varadkar added.

He said the six staff in the new unit will come from other areas of the public service.

"I don't yet know what the net cost is going to be," he said.