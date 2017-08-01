Taoiseach wants €5,000 Dáil bar tab recouped from politician's salaries

The Taoiseach has said that everyone should pay their bills, particularly politicians.

Leo Varadkar was responding to revelations the Dáil bar was forced to write off a €5,000 tab because it could not recoup the losses.

A report issued to members of Oireachtas said there is "no realistic prospect" of recovering the money.

The Oireachtas members who failed to settle their bills have not been named.

The Taoiseach said it should be taken out of the salaries of those responsible.

"I'd encourage the Oireachtas commission to look at mechanisms of deducting that money from people's salaries or pensions," said Mr Varadkar.

"Everyone should pay their bill, particularly politicians," he added.

It was reported that there will be a revised credit policy to restrict the tab policy for TDs and Senators.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O'Reilly called for a review of the sale of alcohol in the Dáil, saying it was unnecessary.

Delayed payments have been a recurring issue for Oireachtas staff over the years, who frequently have to chase politicians to pay off bills.