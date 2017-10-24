Taoiseach travels to Paris for first bilateral meeting with Macron

The Taoiseach travels to Paris today for his first bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Among the matters to be discussed is the issue of getting a good deal for Ireland and Europe in the Brexit talks.

They will also talk about ways to strengthen ties between Ireland and France, through projects like the planned 'Celtic Interconnector' linking Cork with Brittany.

Later, the Taoiseach will attend an event organised by the Irish Embassy to promote stronger trade, investment and tourism links between Ireland and France.