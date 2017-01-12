Taoiseach to travel to Madrid to meet Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy

The Taoiseach will travel to Madrid this morning to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

It is the first opportunity for Enda Kenny to discuss Brexit and other EU issues, since the formation of the Spanish Government last October.

Mr Kenny will also meet members of the Irish-Spanish business community, along with visiting Primark's flagship Spanish store on Madrid's Gran Vía.
