Taoiseach to meet EU heads of state in Brussels
22/06/2017 - 06:13:44
The Taoiseach is preparing for his first meeting of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.
Security remains tight in the Belgian capital following an attempted terrorist attack yesterday.
It will be Leo Varadkar’s and French President Emmanuel Macron's first EU Council meeting.
Mr Varadkar is expected to have several bi-lateral meetings with leaders including Theresa May and EU Council president, Donald Tusk over the course of the summit.
