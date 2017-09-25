Taoiseach to meet British Prime Minister to raise concerns about Brexit solution for border

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar travels to London this morning to meet the British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Mr Varadkar will also be part of Ireland's final push in the bid to win the Rugby World Cup 2023.

The first stop for the Taoiseach is an upmarket hotel in Kensington where the Ireland 2023 team has its final pitch for the tournament.

This is the same hotel where the winner will be unveiled on November 15.

Mr Varadkar will be joined by Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll, Ireland captain Niamh Briggs, bid chairman Dick Spring, Minister Shane Ross and Philip Browne of the IRFU.

After that it is off to Downing Street for a lunchtime meeting with Ms May.

Leo Varadkar being greeted by Theresa May outside Downing St in June.

The agenda includes the stalemate in Northern Ireland and, although the Taoiseach will cautiously welcome Ms May's Brexit speech from Florence, he will continue to raise concerns that the British government has not set out a clear solution to the border.