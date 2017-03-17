Taoiseach to march in New York St Patrick's Day parade

The Taoiseach is today in New York to take part in the St Patrick's Day parade, one of the oldest in the world.

It's after Enda Kenny last night presented a bowl of shamrock to Donald Trump in the White House.

Mr Kenny has been criticised for honouring the President and inviting him home to Ireland, but last night he launched another bid to influence President Trump on the status of illegal immigrants.

There had been no reaction when reporters tried to ask Trump if he has in any way upset at the "racist and dangerous" comment Kenny made last year, and Kenny himself quickly changed subject when he was asked later.

But last night he did continue his charm offensive on behalf of the Irish, telling a White House audience they were marking the feast day of someone who wasn't actually Irish.

And although sticking to script, Trump himself did openly acknowledge the role the Irish played in building modern America.

Far from being the frosty affair some might have imagined, the welcome Kenny got yesterday was just as friendly - if not more so - than he got in many of the latter Obama years.

It will put a pep in his step as he finishes his US tour in New York and prepares to fly back home where the exit speculation will mount once more.