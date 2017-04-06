Taoiseach to hold talks with German Chancellor today

The Taoiseach will hold high level talks with the German Chancellor in Berlin today.

Discussions between Enda Kenny and Angela Merkel are expected to focus on Brexit, as well as the future direction of the European Union.

The Taoiseach's first stop on this trade mission will be Frankfurt where he will meet Irish companies based in Germany.

Enda Kenny then travels to Berlin where Brexit will top the agenda during talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Both leaders will also discuss the EU's future and international relations more broadly.

Mr Kenny will also meet business representatives given that Germany is Ireland's fourth largest merchandise trade partner, with total bilateral trade of approximately €25 billion.

The Taoiseach says such visits are an essential element of supporting jobs and growth in the Irish economy.