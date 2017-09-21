Taoiseach to attend National Ploughing Championships as record crowds predicted

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to attend the final day of the National Ploughing Championships later.

Around 200,000 people have visited Screggan in Co Offaly so far despite some inclement weather, and a large turnout today could see the annual attendance record broken.

A number of new technologies are being displayed at the championships.

One is Bullmatch, or 'Tinder for bulls'. Brian Kelly, the company's CEO, said the response has been very positive.

"It's been non-stop," he said.

"The feedback we've got is fantastic. Farmers seem to be very interested in it because we're farmers ourselves and we developed a product for farmers. We wanted to keep it simple, and that's what we've done.

"The software is simple to use, there's nothing complicated in it. Anyone can use it, and we've got a response to that. There's a want there for that."