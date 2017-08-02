Taoiseach to attend live Lotto draw tonight

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar T.D will be special guest tonight at a special broadcast of the mid-week Lotto draw in front of a live audience on RTÉ One television to mark the National Lottery’s 30th anniversary.

The audience for the draw, which will be presented by Nuala Carey, will include Good Cause beneficiaries, senior RTÉ personnel including the RTÉ Director General, Dee Forbes and the Chair of the RTÉ Authority, Moya Doherty, personalities associated with the National Lottery over the years, retailers and past and present National Lottery staff.

The Taoiseach will speak live on air about the contribution that the National Lottery has made to Good Causes all over Ireland over the last three decades.

National Lottery presenter Nuala Carey said today that she has very fond memories of presenting the Lottery over 15 years.

"It is wonderful to be associated with it," she said.

"I am very excited about presenting tonight’s draw in front of a live audience and to have the Taoiseach present."

Also present at today’s birthday photocall was popular Winning Streak presenter Marty Whelan. Winning Streak is the longest running TV game show in Europe.

"It is very special. You get to meet people from all walks of life every week," he said.

"People love the show and connect with it, something which is reflected in the show’s success and continued high viewership."

National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin said it was important to remind people that the National Lottery was set up with the express purpose of raising funds for Good Causes in Ireland.

"We also provide people with exciting fun games and we always promote responsible play. We created over 800 millionaires in the last 30 years whose lives have changed as a result."

Tonight’s draw takes place on RTE One TV starting at 7.55 p.m. The Lotto jackpot is worth approximately €5.5 million.