Taoiseach to address question of leadership next week

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has confirmed that he will address the issue of his party leadership next week.

He made the comments while attending a Fine Gael Parliamentary Party meeting this evening.

He first updated members on his trip to Canada and Brexit, before telling him that he would address the leadership issue at their next meeting in a week's time.

The option remains for Mr Kenny to make an announcement in the Dáil or Government Buildings or on his local radio station before that meeting next Wednesday evening.