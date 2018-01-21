Taoiseach suggests new Sinn Féin President will make little difference

The Taoiseach has claimed that the election of Mary Lou McDonald as Sinn Féin President won’t make any fundamental difference to her party.

Leo Varadkar has been speaking after the Dublin Central TD was confirmed as the party’s President Elect.

She replaces Gerry Adams in the role he has held for 34 years.

The Taoiseach congratulated Ms. McDonald on her election, saying he expects to continue to spar with her in the Dáil.

However, in an interview with Clare FM, he said he didn’t expect it to lead to any major change within Sinn Féin.

"Sinn Fein is a euro sceptic party. Its a party that doesn’t supprt business. It has opposed all the economic policies that have got us back to the economic situation we are in now and has shown itself incapable of compromising and negotiating on the north."

It’s our task duty and responsibility to make a new Ireland, together, United and strong - @MaryLouMcDonald pic.twitter.com/knWuIHmCNP — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) January 20, 2018

Irish government must now move beyond rhetoric - @GerryAdamsSF — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) January 20, 2018

- Digital Desk