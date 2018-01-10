Taoiseach silent on abortion position but suggests 12 week proposal may be a step too far

Update 6.30pm: The Taoiseach says he won't reveal his position on abortion until he knows what question will be put to people in a referendum.

Leo Varadkar says there's strong agreement at cabinet that a vote on repealing the 8th amendment take place this year.

He'll reveal his views in the coming weeks and says he will campaign on the issue.

The Taoiseach added that cabinet members will be free to vote and campaign whatever way they see fit.

Mr Varadkar did say, however, that a proposal to allow abortions for up to 12 weeks after inception may be a step to far for the wider public.

Also speaking after a two hour cabinet discussion on the issue the Minister for Communications, Denis Naughten, said he wanted to see proposed legislation on abortion, before making his views on the matter public.

Earlier: Justice Minister says 'I support repeal,' after Cabinet meets on 8th Amendment

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has joined Cabinet colleagues in calling for Ireland's abortion laws to be liberalised in the upcoming referendum later this year, writes Juno McEnroe.

Minister Flanagan said he backed Oireachtas Committee recommendations to repeal the Eighth Amendment, the part of the Constitution that protects the life of the unborn.

His comments come after the Cabinet today discussed the recent committee report, which recommends allowing unrestricted abortions in pregnancies up to 12 weeks.

He said: "I support repeal. I don't believe this is an issue that should be in our Constitution. I want to acknowledge that this has been a very challenging issue, a very sensitive issue over the past 35 years.

"I believe it is important now in the context given in the partnership programme for government that we move on towards the next stage. The Dáil and Seanad will be discussing the issue next week.

"I want to hear the views of everybody across government, across parliament. But I believe that we must have this debate carried out in atmosphere of calm, an atmosphere of acknowledging that it is going to be very, very difficult to achieve consensus, that there will be people with differing views, differing opinions."

His colleague, Business Minister Heather Humphreys, said she wanted to consult with her voters in Cavan-Monaghan and particularly women on the matter.

She said: "I continue to consult with the people of my constituency. And I particularly want to consult further with the women because at the end of the day it will be women who are most impacted on this issue."

She paid tribute to the committee who had done the report, saying: "This of course is a very complex and a very emotive issue."

The Fine Gael parliamentary party is to due to debate the abortion referendum and individual views next Monday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said TDs and senators will be allowed a free vote on the issue. The Government wants to hold the referendum either in May or early June.

- Irish Examiner