Taoiseach sends his sympathies to UK over 'vile' Manchester Arena bombing

Update 3.17pm: The Taoiseach Enda Kenny has sent his sympathies to the UK following last night's Manchester bombing.

Mr Kenny described it as an "atrocity" which is "made all the more appalling by its deliberate targeting of young people and families."

He said: "On behalf of the Government and all the people of Ireland, I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the United Kingdom on the truly dreadful attack which took place in Manchester last night.

"This atrocity is made all the more appalling by its deliberate targeting of young people and families - innocent victims - as they began to make their way home from the Manchester Arena.

"With this appalling act, an enjoyable night out was utterly transformed into a nightmare which has tragically seen 22 people lose their lives and left so many others injured.

"As I said this morning, these vile acts are a reminder of the depravity of the views held by the few. Those beliefs have no place in our society.

"I spoke with the Garda Commissioner earlier this morning, as has the Tánaiste and the Cabinet was briefed on developments.

"The Garda Authorities are in ongoing contact with their UK police and security counterparts, directly and through the Garda Liaison Officer at our Embassy in London, to offer any assistance they can."

The Taoiseach said that the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Irish Embassy in London are monitoring the situation but so far there are no reports of any Irish casualties.

He said: "Last night's attack is a reminder that no-one can be considered immune from those whose hatred of our values drives such evil acts.

"I can assure you that all necessary measures will be taken by our authorities to counteract such deadly threats. The Garda Authorities will continue also to work closely with their UK, EU and other international counterparts in responding to the threat from international terrorism and violence inspired by extremists.

"There can never be any justification for the inhumanity displayed in Manchester last night.

"I know that the number of children caught up in these events makes it especially hard to bear for all involved. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and all those affected by this atrocity. I am heartbroken for all.

"The city of Manchester has exceptionally close ties with our country and I extend the solidarity of the Irish Government and all our people to those affected across the UK.

"I expect to speak with Prime Minister May later this evening to discuss these awful events and to assure her of the sympathy and support of the Irish people."

Update 11.20am: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams have expressed their horror at the attack.

Sinn Féin have also suspended their election campaigns in Northern Ireland.

Mr Martin said: "To attack a group of young people in such a cowardly way is simply abhorrent to the vast majority of people in Ireland, and I know that the people of Ireland stand in solidarity with the people of Manchester.

"As a parent, I find this attack exceptionally difficult to comprehend, and while details are limited at present, it's clear that whoever orchestrated this attack cares little for basic decency and humanity."

SF leader Michelle O'Neill has signed a book of condolence in Belfast for victims of the Manchester attack. pic.twitter.com/Z9GdwQwzLk — michael mchugh (@mmchugh02) May 23, 2017

Mr Adams said: "This was a shocking and horrendous attack on children and young people enjoying a concert. Our thoughts are with those killed and with all those who are injured."

Update 11.15am: Archbishop Eamon Martin has offered his prayers for those killed and injured in the Manchester bombing.

Archbishop Martin said: "I have sent a message this morning to Bishop John Arnold, Bishop of Salford, to express our shock and sorrow at the horrific bombing in Manchester last night. Such a violent and brutal attack inflicts terror and long-lasting trauma on children and families and leaves a wound that can only be healed by compassion, love and solidarity.

"We are praying for the dead, the injured and for all affected by the bombing. Such an awful attack challenges us all to resolve personally to build peace, solidarity and hope everywhere. Only in this way can the hearts of those who plan and perpetrate such violent and pointless attacks be changed.

"I will remember the victims of this attack and their families in my Masses and prayers, and I know that the prayerful solidarity of people across Ireland goes to the people of Manchester at this sad time."

Update 10;30am: Labour Party Leader, Brendan Howlin TD, has expressed his sympathies with all those affected by last night’s attack at the Manchester Arena.

Deputy Howlin commented:"The news from Manchester is simply appalling. On behalf of my Party, I would like to offer our deepest sympathies with the victims, their families and the people of Manchester.

"Ireland has always had strong links with Manchester, and today more than ever we stand alongside the community there, as they mourn the needless loss of so many young lives.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency workers and all those local people in Manchester who we are hearing have been doing all they can to help in the aftermath of this atrocity.”

Update 10.05am: Tanaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has offered her condolences to the people of Manchester following the "savage and shocking" attack of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Minister Fitzgerald said she had been speaking to the Garda Commissioner and there would be no change to the security assessment of Ireland.

The Tánaiste also said the attack "was a reminder that no-one can be considered immune from those whose hatred of our values drives such evil acts."

Update 10am: President Higgins has offered his sympathy, and that of the Irish people, to those affected by the Manchester Arena bombing.

In a statement, Mr Higgins said: "This cowardly attack on innocent citizens will have appalled all those who care for democracy, freedom and the right to live and enjoy the public space.

Manchester has been home to the Irish and so many nationalities for centuries and at this terrible time I want to send the people of this great and welcoming city not only our sympathy but our solidarity.

Our thoughts in Ireland are with all of the people of Manchester and our neighbours throughout the United Kingdom at this time.

I am conveying this message to the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham and I will be writing formally to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth to convey the sympathy of the Irish people."

Earlier: The Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Foreign Affairs Minister Charlier Flanagan has offered their condolences to the victims and families affected by the terror attack at Manchester Arena last night.

No plans to raise alert levels here but security arrangements are constantly under review - Enda Kenny

"Those beliefs have no place in our society.

"Those beliefs have no place in our society.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and all those affected by this atrocity. I am heartbroken for all.

"The city of Manchester has exceptionally close ties with our country and I extend the solidarity of the Irish Government and all our people to those affected across the UK."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has also expressed sympathy for those affected by the terror incident in Manchester.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those affected, and we stand by our nearest neighbour, the UK especially due to the strong links between our country and the city of Manchester," he said.

Mr Flanagan said consular staff in Britain are not aware of any Irish citizens caught up in the terror attack. A helpline was being manned in Dublin for anyone with concerns about Irish people affected on +353 1 4082000.