Taoiseach refuses to say whether he’ll meet victims of Bill Kenneally

The Taoiseach has refused to say if he’ll meet the victims of paedophile Bill Kenneally.

Leo Varadkar says he hopes a Commission of Investigation into the issue can start soon.

However, he says they’re getting legal advice and doesn’t want to jeopardise future prosecutions.

“Government is very keen to allow the Commission of Investigation to begin its work as soon as possible,” said the Taoiseach.

“We’ve no interest in delaying the Commission from doing its work.

“At the same time, we don’t want to jeopardise any potential future prosecutions.

“The Attorney General and the Minister for Justice are working on that and the Minister for Justice will meet the families as soon as he has some news.”