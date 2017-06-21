Taoiseach refuses to rescind invitation for Donald Trump to visit Ireland

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that he will not cause a diplomatic incident by withdrawing the invite to Donald Trump to visit Ireland.

The invite was issued by the former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in March when he visited for St Patrick's Day celebrations.

Mr Varadkar s told the Dáil that no visit is scheduled so far in any case.

"An invitation was issued by the former Taoiseach Enda Kenny to President Trump back in March," he said.

"I'm of course not going to rescind that invitation - I think it would be inappropriate and would create a diplomatic incident if one were to rescind an invitation once it has been made.

"But no progress has been made on organising such a visit, and there is no timeline for it at present."