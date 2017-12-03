Taoiseach pledges new jobs beyond the capital

The Taoiseach has pledged new jobs beyond the capital.

In his weekly message on Twitter, Leo Varadkar points to the recent appointment of Heather Humphreys as Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation and says she will be focusing on extending employment opportunities beyond the capital.

He said: "For the first time in seven years, we have somebody from outside the Dublin region in the Business and Enterprise Department.

"I really want her to focus on making sure that more jobs, and good jobs, go to areas outside of Dublin, that go to all regions in Ireland and rural Ireland in particular."