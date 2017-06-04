Taoiseach offers solidarity after London attack

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny is among the world leaders expressing their shock at the attack in London.

Mr Kenny tweeted last night: "Terrible news coming from London - we stand with our close neighbours again tonight."

French President Emanuel Macron said France was "more than ever at Britain's side" after the attacks.

US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences, saying America is ready to help.

The city's mayor Sadiq Khan has described it as "deliberate and cowardly".