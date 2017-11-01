Taoiseach offers condolences to People of New York

The Taoiseach has described last night's terror attack in New York as vicious and heartless.

Leo Varadkar has expressed his condolences after 8 people were killed and more than a dozen injured when a truck ploughed into crowds on a Manhattan cycle path.

He said: "This was a vicious and heartless attack on the people of New York, striking just a few blocks from the site of the 9/11 atrocity.

"Those who have been killed and injured were innocent victims going about their day, completely unaware of what was about to happen.

"I would like to express our solidarity with New Yorkers, who have faced considerable adversity in the past. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims."

The Taoiseach begins a three day trade mission in the US today.